    Know Your Mil - SrA Spencer Tocci (720p without graphics)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Tocci, an Aerospace Medical technician, expands on why he became a Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Jan. 24, 2025. The Tier Three TCCC Course is a 63-hour course tailored to enhancing military medical personnel’s life-saving techniques to better prepare them to support combat operations. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 07:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951251
    VIRIN: 250124-F-VM922-1003
    Filename: DOD_110795343
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Medical
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    Ramstein
    Medical Simulation Training Center

