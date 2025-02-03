Know Your Mil - SrA Spencer Tocci (720p with graphics)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Tocci, an Aerospace Medical technician, expands on why he became a Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructor at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Jan. 24, 2025. The Tier Three TCCC Course is a 63-hour course tailored to enhancing military medical personnel’s life-saving techniques to better prepare them to support combat operations. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|01.24.2025
|02.04.2025 07:48
|Package
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
