U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Communications Squadron tests jet fuel during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. Agile Spartan 25.1 was a multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise that moved deployed Airmen and U.S. aircraft from AEW’s within the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) to forward operating locations. This long-planned exercise validated the ability to integrate with regional partners and generate combat air power from forward operating locations to support the command’s theater campaign strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 06:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951246
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-IP635-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110795202
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise - tests jet fuel (B-Roll), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
