    51st FW conducts ACE during Beverly Herd 25-2

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force assets assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing forward-deployed to conduct agile combat employment operations out of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 27-30, 2025. Members from Osan AB deployed to Kunsan AB in support of Beverly Herd 25-2. ACE training exercises strengthen the 51st FW's ability to rapidly disperse to an alternate operating location and quickly generate combat airpower in response to enemy threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 01:35
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW conducts ACE during Beverly Herd 25-2, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    51 Fighter Wing
    36th Fighter Squadron
    Beverly Herd
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

