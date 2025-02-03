B-roll: Sling Load and Cold Load

U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, prepare for sling load, hot load, and cold load training in Camp Okadama and Hokudai-en training area, Japan, February 3, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)
