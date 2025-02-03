Broll: 25th DSB Conducts Night Gunnery During Operation PIKO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, conduct night time gunnery during Operation PIKO, Feb. 2, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB’s annual gunnery, where they qualify individual vehicle crews and convoy escort teams on their weapon and vehicle platforms. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)