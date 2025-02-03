Broll: 25th DSB Conducts Machine Gun Ranges During Operation PIKO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, conduct M2 .50 caliber and Mk 19 grenade machine gun ranges during Operation PIKO, Feb. 1, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB's annual gunnery, where they qualify on a plethora of weapon systems to prepare them to meet Sustainment needs anywhere in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)