Broll: 25th DSB Conducts Grenade Launcher Range During Operation PIKO

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, conduct a grenade launcher range during Operation PIKO, Jan. 30, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB's annual gunnery where they qualify on both individual and crew-served weapon systems. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 22:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951223
|VIRIN:
|250130-A-PF227-7718
|Filename:
|DOD_110794842
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
