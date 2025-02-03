Broll: 25th DSB Engineers Conduct Squad Lane During Operation PIKO

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 65th Division Engineer Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, conduct a night time squad lane during Operation PIKO, Jan. 31, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB's annual gunnery, where they qualify Soldiers and crews on multiple weapon systems and tasks both during the day and the night. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 22:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951222
|VIRIN:
|250131-A-PF227-5510
|Filename:
|DOD_110794841
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
