Broll: 25th DSB Conducts Night Qualifications During Operation PIKO

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (DSB), 25th Infantry Division, fire M17 pistols under cover of darkness during Operation PIKO, Jan. 29, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO is the 25th DSB's annual gunnery where the brigade qualifies on individual and crew served weapons platforms both during the day, and at night. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 22:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951220
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-PF227-1935
|Filename:
|DOD_110794829
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
