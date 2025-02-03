U.S. Army Soldiers with the 73rd Signal Company, 25th Division Sustainment Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a sling load at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 27, 2025, during Operation PIKO. Operation PIKO is the brigade's annual gunnery, where they qualify individual vehicle crews and convoy escort teams on a variety of weapons and skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 22:47
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|951219
VIRIN:
|250127-A-PF227-1990
Filename:
|DOD_110794825
Length:
|00:03:30
Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll: 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conducts Sling Load Training, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
