    Broll: 25th DSTB Conducts M4 Range at PTA

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an M4A1 Carbine qualification during Operation PIKO, Jan. 27, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. Operation PIKO ensures the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade is capable of operating anywhere in the Indo-Pacific as part of the Joint Force, where ever and whenever the Division needs Sustainment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 22:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951217
    VIRIN: 250127-A-PF227-8391
    Filename: DOD_110794817
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: 25th DSTB Conducts M4 Range at PTA, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    readiness
    lethality
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

