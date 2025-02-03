250131-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 31, 2025) - Comedian Jo Koy visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) before performing two comedy shows during his USO tour. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Robert Stamer)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 20:14
Category:
|Series
Video ID:
|951211
VIRIN:
|250131-N-CM740-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110794732
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Comedian Jo Koy visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
