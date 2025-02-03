Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Comedian Jo Koy visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250131-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 31, 2025) - Comedian Jo Koy visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) before performing two comedy shows during his USO tour. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 20:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 951211
    VIRIN: 250131-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110794732
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comedian Jo Koy visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    CFAY
    USS Shoup
    Jo Koy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download