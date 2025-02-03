U.S. Army Japan conducted Unit Ministry Team training Jan. 22 on Camp Zama, inviting chaplains and religious affairs specialists assigned to units on Camp Zama and Okinawa.
#PeopleFirst #ArmyFamily #ArmyReadiness #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 19:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951196
|VIRIN:
|250127-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110794640
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Chaplains in Japan Broaden Professional Development During Unit Ministry Team Training, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.