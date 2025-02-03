Military Working Dog Handlers Conduct Contraband Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps military working dogs and their handlers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct explosive and drug identification training and qualification at the Bob Hope Theater, MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 29, 2025. The training ensures that the MWD's maintain proficiency and accuracy in detecting contraband. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)