U.S. Marine Corps military working dogs and their handlers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct explosive and drug identification training and qualification at the Bob Hope Theater, MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 29, 2025. The training ensures that the MWD's maintain proficiency and accuracy in detecting contraband. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951195
|VIRIN:
|250129-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110794635
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Military Working Dog Handlers Conduct Contraband Training, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
