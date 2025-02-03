Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Handlers Conduct Contraband Training

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps military working dogs and their handlers with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct explosive and drug identification training and qualification at the Bob Hope Theater, MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 29, 2025. The training ensures that the MWD's maintain proficiency and accuracy in detecting contraband. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    explosives
    dogs
    training
    contraband
    K-9

