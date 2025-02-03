Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army medics hone skills alongside JGSDF counterparts in joint training event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Medical Service School recently hosted a joint “battlefield injury treatment” training event on Camp Mishuku in Tokyo with Soldiers from U.S. Army Medical Activity – Japan.

    The training was meant to enhance interoperability in the medical field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 19:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951190
    VIRIN: 250204-A-MS361-3000
    Filename: DOD_110794619
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army medics hone skills alongside JGSDF counterparts in joint training event, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Bilateral Training
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    MEDDAC-Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download