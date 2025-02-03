U.S. Army medics hone skills alongside JGSDF counterparts in joint training event

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Medical Service School recently hosted a joint “battlefield injury treatment” training event on Camp Mishuku in Tokyo with Soldiers from U.S. Army Medical Activity – Japan.
The training was meant to enhance interoperability in the medical field.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 19:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951190
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-MS361-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_110794619
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
