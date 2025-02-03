Chanting echoed through gym while numbers of U.S. Army Japan Soldiers enjoyed pounding a mochi, known for Rice-cake during the Mochi pounding event which was hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Zama General Service Unit on Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 19:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951189
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-MS361-1269
|Filename:
|DOD_110794617
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JGSDF members invite U.S. Soldiers to share in Japanese New Year’s tradition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
