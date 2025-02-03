Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JGSDF members invite U.S. Soldiers to share in Japanese New Year’s tradition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chanting echoed through gym while numbers of U.S. Army Japan Soldiers enjoyed pounding a mochi, known for Rice-cake during the Mochi pounding event which was hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Zama General Service Unit on Camp Zama.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 19:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951189
    VIRIN: 250204-A-MS361-1269
    Filename: DOD_110794617
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF members invite U.S. Soldiers to share in Japanese New Year’s tradition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    JGSDF
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Japanese cultural event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download