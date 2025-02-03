Hurricane Helene Waterway Debris Removal B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Contractors load waterway debris from the river near Azalea Park in Swannanoa, North Carolina Feb. 1, 2025 where the waterway debris collection has begun in Buncombe County.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Stacey Reese/released)