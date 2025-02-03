Hurricane Helene Waterway Debris Removal B Roll

Contractors load waterway debris from the river near Azalea Park in Swannanoa, North Carolina Feb. 1, 2025 where the waterway debris collection has begun in Buncombe County.
The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Stacey Reese/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951167
|VIRIN:
|250201-A-MW145-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110794186
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
