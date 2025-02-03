Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Waterway Debris Removal B Roll

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors load waterway debris from the river near Azalea Park in Swannanoa, North Carolina Feb. 1, 2025 where the waterway debris collection has begun in Buncombe County.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Stacey Reese/released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 16:37
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    North Carolina
    USACE
    FEMA
    Debris
    Helene24
    Waterway Debris

