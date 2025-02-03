Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8TSC year in features review

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th Theater Sustainment Command presents a recap of their 2024 feature story campaign. The campaign covered Soldiers within the 8th TSC and its subordinate units, highlighting the unique aspects Soldiers bring to the organization. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk; music - Chroma Dusk by Top Flow)

    Growth
    Hawaii
    Opportunities
    8TSC
    feature stories

