8TSC year in features review

8th Theater Sustainment Command presents a recap of their 2024 feature story campaign. The campaign covered Soldiers within the 8th TSC and its subordinate units, highlighting the unique aspects Soldiers bring to the organization. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk; music - Chroma Dusk by Top Flow)