IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 8: Air Force Civil Engineer Center Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team (APE)

In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team at Tyndall AFB, Florida. APE is a team of expert professionals committed to supporting airfield operations around the world. The team evaluates and ensures the viability of more than 200 airfields around the globe, looking at everything from surface conditions to risk of foreign object damage. View the video to learn more about this critical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Goddin)