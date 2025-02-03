Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 8: Air Force Civil Engineer Center Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team (APE)

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by John Goddin and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team at Tyndall AFB, Florida. APE is a team of expert professionals committed to supporting airfield operations around the world. The team evaluates and ensures the viability of more than 200 airfields around the globe, looking at everything from surface conditions to risk of foreign object damage. View the video to learn more about this critical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Goddin)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 15:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 951146
    VIRIN: 251220-F-EG306-1001
    Filename: DOD_110793950
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US

    AFIMSC
    APE
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center AFCEC
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center Airfield Pavement Evaluation team

