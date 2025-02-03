Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Reality (VR) Firefighter Training Demonstration -- B-ROLL

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s CE Lab is a program researching, developing, testing, and evaluating using Virtual Reality technology for firefighter training. Currently they are roughly 25% into the program, which has been fully funded. They are testing scenarios needed to design more complex, more realistic scenarios using feedback from Tyndall AFB firefighters.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 15:09
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    firefighter
    VR
    virtual reality
    training
    AFCEC
    augmented reality

