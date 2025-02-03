The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s CE Lab is a program researching, developing, testing, and evaluating using Virtual Reality technology for firefighter training. Currently they are roughly 25% into the program, which has been fully funded. They are testing scenarios needed to design more complex, more realistic scenarios using feedback from Tyndall AFB firefighters.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951141
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-EG306-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110793933
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Reality (VR) Firefighter Training Demonstration -- B-ROLL, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
