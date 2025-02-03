Virtual Reality (VR) Firefighter Training Demonstration

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s CE Lab is a program researching, developing, testing, and evaluating using Virtual Reality technology for firefighter training. Currently they are roughly 25% into the program, which has been fully funded. They are testing scenarios needed to design more complex, more realistic scenarios using feedback from Tyndall AFB firefighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Goddin)
|01.15.2025
|02.03.2025 15:16
|Video Productions
