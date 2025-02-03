Virtual Reality (VR) Firefighter Training Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s CE Lab is a program researching, developing, testing, and evaluating using Virtual Reality technology for firefighter training. Currently they are roughly 25% into the program, which has been fully funded. They are testing scenarios needed to design more complex, more realistic scenarios using feedback from Tyndall AFB firefighters. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Goddin)