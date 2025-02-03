The Great Texas Freedom Fest is the upcoming Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston open house, which is free for all to attend. Community members will have the opportunity to explore JBSA-Fort Sam Houston’s premier military installation at the Great Texas Freedom Fest from 3 to 9:30 p.m. on April 12, 2025. Those who plan on attending should enter JBSA-Fort Sam Houston through Harry Wurzbach Road. The theme is “United in Service,” and the open house will include science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, interactive displays, fitness programs and competitions, military demos, as well as music performances from the Air Force’s “Band of the West,” the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own” and the “Spazmatics.” Visitors should keep in mind that weapons of any kind, outside food and drinks, and coolers are prohibited, and all bags will be searched. Please leave pets at home, with the exception of service animals. However, lawn chairs and hearing protection are welcome and encouraged. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)
|01.30.2025
|02.03.2025 14:19
|Commercials
|951131
|250130-F-GG507-1001
|DOD_110793762
|00:00:33
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
