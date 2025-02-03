Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patterson Medical Center Broll for My Military Health

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    My Military Health footage filmed at Wright Patterson Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio featuring Care Companion, Silvercloud and Virtual Visits

    :09 - Man using Care Companion at Desk
    5:00 - Silvercloud pamphlets in waiting room
    8:33 - My Military Health poster in waiting room
    10:50 - Man using Silvercloud in Cafeteria
    14:04 - Man using Silvercloud in car
    20:17 - Woman using Care Companion in car
    21:31 - Hospital Lobby - people reading pamphlets, on phones,
    MMH signange
    32:13 - Servicemember in office using Silvercloud on a tablet
    41:43 - Servicemember scans Virtual Visit Poster
    43:38 - Servicemembers scan Silvercloud Poster
    48:40 - Nurse gives Silvercloud pamphlet to patient
    50:47 - Servicemember scans Silvercloud Poster

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951128
    VIRIN: 241119-O-XH734-6733
    Filename: DOD_110793723
    Length: 00:53:47
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    This work, Wright-Patterson Medical Center Broll for My Military Health, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

