My Military Health footage filmed at Wright Patterson Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio featuring Care Companion, Silvercloud and Virtual Visits
:09 - Man using Care Companion at Desk
5:00 - Silvercloud pamphlets in waiting room
8:33 - My Military Health poster in waiting room
10:50 - Man using Silvercloud in Cafeteria
14:04 - Man using Silvercloud in car
20:17 - Woman using Care Companion in car
21:31 - Hospital Lobby - people reading pamphlets, on phones,
MMH signange
32:13 - Servicemember in office using Silvercloud on a tablet
41:43 - Servicemember scans Virtual Visit Poster
43:38 - Servicemembers scan Silvercloud Poster
48:40 - Nurse gives Silvercloud pamphlet to patient
50:47 - Servicemember scans Silvercloud Poster
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951128
|VIRIN:
|241119-O-XH734-6733
|Filename:
|DOD_110793723
|Length:
|00:53:47
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patterson Medical Center Broll for My Military Health, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
