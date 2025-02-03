Wright-Patterson Medical Center Broll for My Military Health

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



My Military Health footage filmed at Wright Patterson Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio featuring Care Companion, Silvercloud and Virtual Visits



:09 - Man using Care Companion at Desk

5:00 - Silvercloud pamphlets in waiting room

8:33 - My Military Health poster in waiting room

10:50 - Man using Silvercloud in Cafeteria

14:04 - Man using Silvercloud in car

20:17 - Woman using Care Companion in car

21:31 - Hospital Lobby - people reading pamphlets, on phones,

MMH signange

32:13 - Servicemember in office using Silvercloud on a tablet

41:43 - Servicemember scans Virtual Visit Poster

43:38 - Servicemembers scan Silvercloud Poster

48:40 - Nurse gives Silvercloud pamphlet to patient

50:47 - Servicemember scans Silvercloud Poster