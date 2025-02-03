JB MDL – MSTC Combat Lifesaver Course – 3 Feb 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951121" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various units train at the Fort Dix MSCT (Medical Simulation Training Center) during their Combat Lifesaver Course. Army combat medics play a critical role by applying first aid and trauma care to simulated wounded Soldiers, but in some situations the first person to assist isn't always a certified medic. The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)