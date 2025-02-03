2CR hosts Stryker symposium with Bulgarian Armed Forces

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer, an automotive maintenance technician assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, facilitates an educational brief for Bulgarian Land Forces visitors on the Stryker armored troop carrier at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 3, 2025. The brief provided a forum to educate Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders on tactics, training, and maintenance of the Stryker platform as they prepare to integrate it into their warfighting capabilities later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
--TIMESTAMPS--
00:00 - Title card
00:06 - Wide shot of Stryker symposium facilitation
00:14 - Medium shot of three Bulgarian Armed Forces visitors
00:20 - Close-up shot of Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor
00:25 - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer facilitates Stryker symposium
00:34 - Close-up of Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor holding pen
00:39 - Rack focus from U.S. Soldier to Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor
00:47 - U.S. and Bulgarian Armed Forces attendees listen to brief
00:54 - Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor asks a question
01:01 - Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor asks a question
01:10 - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer facilitates Stryker symposium
01:19 - Rack focus from U.S. Soldier to Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor
END
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951117
|VIRIN:
|250203-A-VC863-6828
|Filename:
|DOD_110793493
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
