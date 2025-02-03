Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR hosts Stryker symposium with Bulgarian Armed Forces

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer, an automotive maintenance technician assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, facilitates an educational brief for Bulgarian Land Forces visitors on the Stryker armored troop carrier at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 3, 2025. The brief provided a forum to educate Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders on tactics, training, and maintenance of the Stryker platform as they prepare to integrate it into their warfighting capabilities later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    --TIMESTAMPS--
    00:00 - Title card
    00:06 - Wide shot of Stryker symposium facilitation
    00:14 - Medium shot of three Bulgarian Armed Forces visitors
    00:20 - Close-up shot of Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor
    00:25 - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer facilitates Stryker symposium
    00:34 - Close-up of Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor holding pen
    00:39 - Rack focus from U.S. Soldier to Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor
    00:47 - U.S. and Bulgarian Armed Forces attendees listen to brief
    00:54 - Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor asks a question
    01:01 - Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor asks a question
    01:10 - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer facilitates Stryker symposium
    01:19 - Rack focus from U.S. Soldier to Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor
    END

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951117
    VIRIN: 250203-A-VC863-6828
    Filename: DOD_110793493
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR hosts Stryker symposium with Bulgarian Armed Forces, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stryker
    Bulgaria
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady

