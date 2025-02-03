2CR hosts Stryker symposium with Bulgarian Armed Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer, an automotive maintenance technician assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, facilitates an educational brief for Bulgarian Land Forces visitors on the Stryker armored troop carrier at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 3, 2025. The brief provided a forum to educate Bulgarian Armed Forces leaders on tactics, training, and maintenance of the Stryker platform as they prepare to integrate it into their warfighting capabilities later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



--TIMESTAMPS--

00:00 - Title card

00:06 - Wide shot of Stryker symposium facilitation

00:14 - Medium shot of three Bulgarian Armed Forces visitors

00:20 - Close-up shot of Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor

00:25 - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer facilitates Stryker symposium

00:34 - Close-up of Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor holding pen

00:39 - Rack focus from U.S. Soldier to Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor

00:47 - U.S. and Bulgarian Armed Forces attendees listen to brief

00:54 - Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor asks a question

01:01 - Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor asks a question

01:10 - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Stringer facilitates Stryker symposium

01:19 - Rack focus from U.S. Soldier to Bulgarian Armed Forces visitor

END