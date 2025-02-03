Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nexus Forge 2025

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2025

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    NEXUS FORGE 2025 | Air Force Reserve’s Premier Certification Exercise

    NEXUS FORGE 2025 is a large-scale, multi-theater exercise designed to certify and prepare our Reserve forces for deployment in contested environments—wherever the Air Force needs us. This event brings together Air Force Reserve units, active-duty forces, and joint partners from the Army, Marines, and Canada, demonstrating our commitment to lethality, surge capacity, and readiness across the Northern Command and INDO-PACOM regions.

    What to Expect:
    850+ personnel from across the force
    80 certifiers ensuring mission readiness
    9-10 mobility aircraft including C-17s, KC-135s, KC-46s, and C-130s
    Airlift & tanker support from nearly 10 state-side wings
    Operations at multiple locations, including Barbers Point, Wheeler Airfield, Schofield Barracks, Dillingham, Bellows, and Andersen AFB, Guam

    This exercise is more than just training—it’s a real-world demonstration of our ability to deploy, operate, and sustain combat-ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. NEXUS FORGE is set to become the premier annual certification event for the Air Force Reserve Command, building stronger relationships with Pacific Air Forces and joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951113
    VIRIN: 250131-F-TA619-8984
    Filename: DOD_110793452
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

