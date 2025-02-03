NEXUS FORGE 2025 | Air Force Reserve’s Premier Certification Exercise
NEXUS FORGE 2025 is a large-scale, multi-theater exercise designed to certify and prepare our Reserve forces for deployment in contested environments—wherever the Air Force needs us. This event brings together Air Force Reserve units, active-duty forces, and joint partners from the Army, Marines, and Canada, demonstrating our commitment to lethality, surge capacity, and readiness across the Northern Command and INDO-PACOM regions.
What to Expect:
850+ personnel from across the force
80 certifiers ensuring mission readiness
9-10 mobility aircraft including C-17s, KC-135s, KC-46s, and C-130s
Airlift & tanker support from nearly 10 state-side wings
Operations at multiple locations, including Barbers Point, Wheeler Airfield, Schofield Barracks, Dillingham, Bellows, and Andersen AFB, Guam
This exercise is more than just training—it’s a real-world demonstration of our ability to deploy, operate, and sustain combat-ready forces in the Indo-Pacific. NEXUS FORGE is set to become the premier annual certification event for the Air Force Reserve Command, building stronger relationships with Pacific Air Forces and joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)
