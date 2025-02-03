Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing wear various uniforms to signify the importance of standards on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The Standards Series will be a string of videos highlighting different aspects of standards ranging from hair regulations to tattoo regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Darius Frazier and Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 09:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|951110
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-UY520-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110793409
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Standards Series Teaser, by SrA Darius Frazier and A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
