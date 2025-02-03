Standards Series Teaser

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Darius Frazier and Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Airman from the 52nd Fighter Wing wear various uniforms to signify the importance of standards on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The Standards Series will be a string of videos highlighting different aspects of standards ranging from hair regulations to tattoo regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Darius Frazier and Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 09:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 951110
    VIRIN: 250128-F-UY520-1002
    Filename: DOD_110793409
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Lethality and Readiness
    Standards and Discipline

