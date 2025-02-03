The Ramstein and Vogelweh bowling centers offer date night every fourth Tuesday of the Month starting at 6 p.m. For more information on other FSS activities visit 86fss.com or the bowling centers. (Defense Media Activity video by SSgt Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 09:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951108
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-NP794-7531
|PIN:
|002
|Filename:
|DOD_110793380
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Date Night at the Lanes 1080p, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.