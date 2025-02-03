Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Date Night at the Lanes 720p

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.31.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Ramstein and Vogelweh bowling centers offer date night every fourth Tuesday of the Month starting at 6 p.m. For more information on other FSS activities visit 86fss.com or the bowling centers. (Defense Media Activity video by SSgt Sari Seibert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 09:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951107
    VIRIN: 250131-F-NP794-7946
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110793379
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Date Night at the Lanes 720p, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Ramstein
    Vogelweh
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Bowling Center
    Video Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download