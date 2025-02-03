Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ceremonial Guardsman Forges Path of Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Many people struggle to determine their direction in life and U.S. Airman 1st Class Sara Wilson is no exception, however, her journey would lead her to become the 10th female ceremonial guardsman to ever join the drill team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 08:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951106
    VIRIN: 250203-F-HK496-1001
    Filename: DOD_110793360
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremonial Guardsman Forges Path of Service, by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Service
    Recruiting
    HonorGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download