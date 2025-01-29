Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein CASPER Team (A-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) team on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is a volunteer force made up of Team Ramstein members trained to complete loadmaster basics, landing zone, drop zone and more capabilities with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. This team aids in missions with low-manned career fields and supplements duties with primary job, members can apply through their unit's chain of command. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
    SUBJECTS:
    Staff Sgt. Jaidyn Hurst
    Tech. Sgt. Jason Seligman

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 08:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 951105
    VIRIN: 250117-F-GM327-1004
    Filename: DOD_110793324
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein CASPER Team (A-Roll), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    CASPER
    Ramstein
    MCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download