The Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) team on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is a volunteer force made up of Team Ramstein members trained to complete loadmaster basics, landing zone, drop zone and more capabilities with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. This team aids in missions with low-manned career fields and supplements duties with primary job, members can apply through their unit's chain of command. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 08:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951103
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-GM327-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110793320
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein CASPER team Recruiting (1080p), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
