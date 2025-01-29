More Than Just a Uniform Spot (720p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 30-second highlight video showcasing the Kaiserslautern Military Community, home to the largest population of Americans living outside of the United States. From service members and families to civilians and local partners, this community has long played a vital role in the mission readiness. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)