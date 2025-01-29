Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More Than Just a Uniform Spot (1080p)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second highlight video showcasing the Kaiserslautern Military Community, home to the largest population of Americans living outside of the United States. From service members and families to civilians and local partners, this community has long played a vital role in the mission readiness. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 08:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951101
    VIRIN: 250203-F-XK392-5647
    Filename: DOD_110793277
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More Than Just a Uniform Spot (1080p), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFN #Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download