More Than Just a Uniform Spot (1080p)

A 30-second highlight video showcasing the Kaiserslautern Military Community, home to the largest population of Americans living outside of the United States. From service members and families to civilians and local partners, this community has long played a vital role in the mission readiness. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 08:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951101
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-XK392-5647
|Filename:
|DOD_110793277
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
