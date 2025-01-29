Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finnish conscripts and the meaning of sisu [MASTERSUBS]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINLAND

    04.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Sisu is a special word in Finnish culture. While its exact definition can vary, for most it means determination and composure in the face of adversity.
    For the conscripts of the Finnish Army’s Jaeger Brigade, stationed in the vast forests of Finnish Lapland, sisu is crucial. Without it, they’d find it hard to endure the freezing temperatures and austere landscapes of the Nordic Arctic. We take a look at this uniquely demanding job and the spirit of sisu of our Finnish Ally.
    Finland relies on a conscription-based military system, requiring all men aged 18 to 60 to complete military service, while women have the option to volunteer. Each year, around 21,000 conscripts complete their military training in Finland. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this number has increased – the rise largely driven by female volunteers – and Finland made the historic decision to abandon military neutrality and subsequently joined NATO in April 2023.

    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 05:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951100
    VIRIN: 240402-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110793264
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download