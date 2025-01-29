Finnish conscripts and the meaning of sisu [MASTERSUBS]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951100" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sisu is a special word in Finnish culture. While its exact definition can vary, for most it means determination and composure in the face of adversity.

For the conscripts of the Finnish Army’s Jaeger Brigade, stationed in the vast forests of Finnish Lapland, sisu is crucial. Without it, they’d find it hard to endure the freezing temperatures and austere landscapes of the Nordic Arctic. We take a look at this uniquely demanding job and the spirit of sisu of our Finnish Ally.

Finland relies on a conscription-based military system, requiring all men aged 18 to 60 to complete military service, while women have the option to volunteer. Each year, around 21,000 conscripts complete their military training in Finland. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this number has increased – the rise largely driven by female volunteers – and Finland made the historic decision to abandon military neutrality and subsequently joined NATO in April 2023.



This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.