Finnish conscripts and the meaning of sisu [IT]

Sisu is a special word in Finnish culture. While its exact definition can vary, for most it means determination and composure in the face of adversity.
For the conscripts of the Finnish Army’s Jaeger Brigade, stationed in the vast forests of Finnish Lapland, sisu is crucial. Without it, they’d find it hard to endure the freezing temperatures and austere landscapes of the Nordic Arctic. We take a look at this uniquely demanding job and the spirit of sisu of our Finnish Ally.
Finland relies on a conscription-based military system, requiring all men aged 18 to 60 to complete military service, while women have the option to volunteer. Each year, around 21,000 conscripts complete their military training in Finland. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this number has increased – the rise largely driven by female volunteers – and Finland made the historic decision to abandon military neutrality and subsequently joined NATO in April 2023.
