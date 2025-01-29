Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein CASPER team Recruiting (720p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) team on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is a volunteer force made up of Team Ramstein members trained to complete loadmaster basics, landing zone, drop zone and more capabilities with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. This team aids in missions with low-manned career fields and supplements duties with primary job, members can apply through their unit's chain of command. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 03:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951097
    VIRIN: 250129-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_110793206
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

