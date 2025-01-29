Ramstein CASPER team Recruiting (720p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) team on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, is a volunteer force made up of Team Ramstein members trained to complete loadmaster basics, landing zone, drop zone and more capabilities with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. This team aids in missions with low-manned career fields and supplements duties with primary job, members can apply through their unit's chain of command. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)