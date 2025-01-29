2025 Best of the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951087" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Stars and Stripes' Best of the Pacific edition is a compilation of recommendations from the military community that shares information to help find the best places on and off base to shop, eat, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers).