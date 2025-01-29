Stars and Stripes' Best of the Pacific edition is a compilation of recommendations from the military community that shares information to help find the best places on and off base to shop, eat, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers).
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 00:03
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|951087
|VIRIN:
|250103-F-MQ455-7951
|Filename:
|DOD_110793070
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Best of the Pacific, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.