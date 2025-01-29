2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition Highlight

The 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition took place at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Jan. 31 - Feb. 2, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf and Spc. Chasity Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 18:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951068
|VIRIN:
|250102-Z-PX855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110792798
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
