    CWO Damali Williams - Chiefs Shout-out

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Kemble 

    USS OAK HILL

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer Damali Williams, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), shows support to the Kansas City Chiefs in the ship's food service officer office, Feb. 1, 2025. Wasp is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting routine operations.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 18:25
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 951063
    VIRIN: 250201-N-FV545-1001
    Filename: DOD_110792771
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    underway
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    NFLChiefs

