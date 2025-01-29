Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LCT Conducts Littoral Reconnaissance Team Training Operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a littoral reconnaissance team training operation during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 22 and 27-30, 2025. LRTs focus on advancing 3d MLR's sensing and surveillance capabilities with scouts, small unmanned aircraft systems, signals intelligence and electronic warfare. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons and Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951057
    VIRIN: 250130-M-JQ356-2001
    Filename: DOD_110792750
    Length: 00:06:56
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT Conducts Littoral Reconnaissance Team Training Operation, by Sgt Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    S2
    STA
    3d MARDIV
    sUAS
    3d MLR
    SIEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download