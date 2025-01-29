3d LCT Conducts Littoral Reconnaissance Team Training Operation

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a littoral reconnaissance team training operation during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 22 and 27-30, 2025. LRTs focus on advancing 3d MLR's sensing and surveillance capabilities with scouts, small unmanned aircraft systems, signals intelligence and electronic warfare. The training exercise taking place at PTA mirrors a Service Level Training Exercise by setting conditions for 3d MLR and its subordinate battalions to go forward to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons and Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|01.30.2025
|02.02.2025 18:02
|B-Roll
|951057
|250130-M-JQ356-2001
|DOD_110792750
|00:06:56
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|2
|2
