    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Competition

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Fallon and Cpl. Carlos Parra

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, engage in setup and meal services during the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Cook-Off Competition. The 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon set up their entire field kitchen in order to feed 83 soldiers while being evaluated for the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Justin Fallon, released)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 17:38
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Competition, by SPC Justin Fallon and CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florence, 92G, Field Kitchen, Field Chow, Army Food, Phillip Connelly Competition

