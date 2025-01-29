Arizona National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, engage in setup and meal services during the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Cook-Off Competition. The 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon set up their entire field kitchen in order to feed 83 soldiers while being evaluated for the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Justin Fallon, released)
|02.02.2025
|02.02.2025 17:38
|B-Roll
|951056
|250202-Z-OP329-1001
|DOD_110792733
|00:02:50
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
