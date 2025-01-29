Arizona National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, engage in setup and meal services during the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Cook-Off Competition. The 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon set up their entire field kitchen in order to feed 83 soldiers while being evaluated for the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Justin Fallon, released)