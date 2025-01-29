Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of the future

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 193rd Special Operations Wing participate in learning new maintenance tasks in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2025. This is part of U.S. Air Force new Ready Airmen Training program aimed at airmen learning job tasks outside of their career field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)

    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Guard
    maintanance
    193rd SOW
    RAT

