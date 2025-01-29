Airmen of the future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951054" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 193rd Special Operations Wing participate in learning new maintenance tasks in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2025. This is part of U.S. Air Force new Ready Airmen Training program aimed at airmen learning job tasks outside of their career field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)