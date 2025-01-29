Airmen of the future

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 193rd Special Operations Wing participate in learning new maintenance tasks in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2025. This is part of U.S. Air Force new Ready Airmen Training program aimed at airmen learning job tasks outside of their career field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)
|02.01.2025
|02.02.2025 15:23
|B-Roll
|951054
|250201-Z-OG477-9001
|DOD_110792643
|00:00:46
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|1
