    Brigadier General Joe Murdock Promotion Ceremony

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Anthony Nadeau 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Joe Murdock is promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Regional Training Institute on Arizona National Guard’s Papago Park Military Reservation, in Phoenix Feb. 1, 2025. Murdock, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, with outstanding leadership and commitment throughout his career Murdock emphasizes the time to come with JFHQ and his goals for the future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Nadeau)

    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    Promotion
    LCC
    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG

