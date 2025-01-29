Brigadier General Joe Murdock Promotion Ceremony

Col. Joe Murdock is promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Regional Training Institute on Arizona National Guard’s Papago Park Military Reservation, in Phoenix Feb. 1, 2025. Murdock, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, with outstanding leadership and commitment throughout his career Murdock emphasizes the time to come with JFHQ and his goals for the future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Nadeau)
|02.01.2025
|02.02.2025 17:34
|B-Roll
|951053
|250201-A-FX017-1001
|DOD_110792473
|00:02:25
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|0
|0
