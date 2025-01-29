Brigadier General Joe Murdock Promotion Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Joe Murdock is promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Regional Training Institute on Arizona National Guard’s Papago Park Military Reservation, in Phoenix Feb. 1, 2025. Murdock, assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, with outstanding leadership and commitment throughout his career Murdock emphasizes the time to come with JFHQ and his goals for the future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Nadeau)