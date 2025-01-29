2025 Best Warrior Competition Prep

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard, West Virginia Air National Guard, and District of Columbia National Guard participate in pre-competition training for the 2025 Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, Jan. 29, 2025. This training included land navigation, weapons familiarization, tactical combat casualty care, and calling a nine line medical evacuation on SINCGAR radio systems. This year, the WVARNG is hosting its annual BWC in partnership with the Qatar Armed Forces from Feb. 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 13:14
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

