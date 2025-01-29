2025 Best Warrior Competition Prep

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951050" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard, West Virginia Air National Guard, and District of Columbia National Guard participate in pre-competition training for the 2025 Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, Jan. 29, 2025. This training included land navigation, weapons familiarization, tactical combat casualty care, and calling a nine line medical evacuation on SINCGAR radio systems. This year, the WVARNG is hosting its annual BWC in partnership with the Qatar Armed Forces from Feb. 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)