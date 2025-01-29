Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRNE Training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing conduct chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2025.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRNE Training, by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    CBRNE training

