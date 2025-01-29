Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: FEBEX 2025

    CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing participate in February Exercise 2025 (FEBEX 25) at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, Jan. 30 - Feb. 01, 2025. FEBEX 25 is a comprehensive, multi-faceted annual training event planned and executed by the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Squadron. This "back to basics" training reinforces foundational bare base operations while integrating modern Agile Combat Employment concepts to enhance operational flexibility in contested environments. This iteration introduces day and night training scenarios and incorporates diverse support elements to closely mimic the interoperability of real-world bare base combat environments; it focuses on emphasizing decentralized command and rapid infrastructure development to ensure readiness for evolving global challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    CBRNE , CBRN , Engineers , Air Force , Air National Guard , Florida , Heavy Equipment , Training , Cooking , Food , Medical , CPR , Tents , Bare Base , ACE , Agile Combat Employment , MOPP

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951022
    VIRIN: 250131-F-HQ196-9091
    Filename: DOD_110792197
    Length: 00:11:52
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US

    This work, B-Roll: FEBEX 2025, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    125FW
    FLANG
    290 JCSS
    202 RHS
    FEBEX25
    159 WF

