B-Roll: FEBEX 2025

Airmen assigned to the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing participate in February Exercise 2025 (FEBEX 25) at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, Jan. 30 - Feb. 01, 2025. FEBEX 25 is a comprehensive, multi-faceted annual training event planned and executed by the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) Squadron. This "back to basics" training reinforces foundational bare base operations while integrating modern Agile Combat Employment concepts to enhance operational flexibility in contested environments. This iteration introduces day and night training scenarios and incorporates diverse support elements to closely mimic the interoperability of real-world bare base combat environments; it focuses on emphasizing decentralized command and rapid infrastructure development to ensure readiness for evolving global challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)



CBRNE , CBRN , Engineers , Air Force , Air National Guard , Florida , Heavy Equipment , Training , Cooking , Food , Medical , CPR , Tents , Bare Base , ACE , Agile Combat Employment , MOPP