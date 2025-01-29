U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a simulated raid in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Interoperability Exercise (MAGTF Interop) at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jan. 30, 2025. The Raid is one of several training events within MAGTF Interop, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This Course is designed to evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951021
|VIRIN:
|250130-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110792175
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MAGTF Interop MSPF Night Raid, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
