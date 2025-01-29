Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAGTF Interop MSPF Night Raid

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a simulated raid in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Interoperability Exercise (MAGTF Interop) at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jan. 30, 2025. The Raid is one of several training events within MAGTF Interop, a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This Course is designed to evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951021
    VIRIN: 250130-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_110792175
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Raid
    22 MEU
    Casualty Evacuation
    CQB
    MSPF
    MAGTF Interop

