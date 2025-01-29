Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Giovannie Otero-santiago 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250201-N-YT061-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Feb. 1, 2025) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnancemen load ordnance onto an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951006
    VIRIN: 250201-N-YT061-1001
    Filename: DOD_110791888
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Deployment, by PO2 Giovannie Otero-santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download